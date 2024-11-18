Waddle secured two of three targets for 37 yards in the Dolphins' 34-19 win over the Raiders on Sunday.

Waddle recorded double-digit gains on both his catches, but he was once again very modestly involved. The 2021 first-round pick hasn't topped 57 receiving yards since Week 1 despite being healthy and holding down his usual No. 2 receiver role, but he'll have a fresh opportunity to bounce back against a vulnerable Patriots defense at home in Week 12.