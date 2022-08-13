Waddle isn't slated to play in Saturday's preseason game in Tampa Bay.
All of Waddle, fellow wide receiver Tyreek Hill, starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and running backs Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert are sitting out the Dolphins' exhibition opener. As a result, the receiving corps will feature Cedrick Wilson, Preston Williams and Trent Sherfield, among others, Saturday.
