Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Unlikely to play vs. Chicago
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Based on pre-game warmups, Waddle is not in line to play against the Bears in Sunday's preseason opener, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Waddle and Tyreek Hill (oblique) are dressed in street clothes during warmups. It appears Tua Tagovailoa will be without his top two pass catchers, which means Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Malik Washington, Dee Eskridge and Tahj Washington should see more snaps on offense. Waddle's next chance to play will be Saturday against the Lions.
