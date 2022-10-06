Waddle (groin) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.
Though he's not out of the woods just yet, Waddle's return to practice in some capacity after sitting out Wednesday's session is a good sign for his chances of suiting up Sunday against the Jets. If he's able to upgrade to full activity Friday, Waddle will likely enter the weekend without an injury designation and shouldn't face any restrictions with his snap count. He will, however, be catching passes from a new starting quarterback in Week 5, as Teddy Bridgewater is filling in for Tua Tagovailoa while the latter signal-caller is in the NFL's concussion protocol.
