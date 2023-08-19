Waddle (abdomen) is not in line to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Texans.

Waddle has been missing practice of late, so his looming Saturday absence is not surprising. While the 2021 first-rounder isn't slated to see action versus Houston, fellow WR Tyreek Hill isn't among those listed by the Dolphins as not expected to play. Waddle's final opportunity to log exhibition action will arrive Aug. 26 against the Jaguars.