Waddle (ankle) is inactive for Sunday night's game against the Bills.

Waddle, who suffered a high-ankle sprain during Week 16 action and then didn't play in last weekend's 56-19 loss to Baltimore, approached the contest listed as questionable after logging a limited practice Friday following absences Wednesday and Thursday. Now that he's been ruled inactive for Miami's regular-season finale, Cedrick Wilson figures to see added Week 18 WR work alongside Tyreek Hill, while Braxton Berrios, River Cracraft, Robbie Chosen and Chase Claypool are also candidates log added snaps versus Buffalo. Waddle will now target a potential return to action in the Dolphins' playoff opener next week against an opponent to be determined.