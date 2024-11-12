Wright rushed five times for three yards during Monday's 23-15 win over the Rams.

Wright has now totaled just 21 yards on 11 carries (1.9 YPC) in his last two appearances, a disappointing development after he averaged 5.3 YPC in his first six career appearances. He did, however, work as the No. 2 backfield option behind De'Veon Achane versus Los Angeles, while veteran Raheem Mostert was held without a rushing attempt but secured two of three targets while playing on third downs. Achane remains the Dolphins' clear lead option, but Wright and Mostert now appear to have firmly split leftover rushing and receiving duties. Wright will work to impress more with his opportunities Week 11 versus the Raiders.