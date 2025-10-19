Dolphins' Jaylen Wright: Available for Week 7
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wright is active for Sunday's game against the Browns.
Wright has been a healthy scratch for the Dolphins' last two games but will be available for Sunday's road game, per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. Wright and Ollie Gordon will serve as Miami's depth options out of the backfield behind De'Von Achane.
More News
-
Dolphins' Jaylen Wright: Inactive Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Jaylen Wright: Inactive versus Carolina•
-
Dolphins' Jaylen Wright: No snaps in Monday's win•
-
Dolphins' Jaylen Wright: No snaps in Thursday night loss•
-
Dolphins' Jaylen Wright: Cleared to suit up Thursday•
-
Dolphins' Jaylen Wright: Logs limited practice Tuesday•