Wright rushed 13 times for 23 yards and brought in both targets for 17 yards in the Dolphins' 38-10 loss to the Patriots on Sunday.

Wright had the opportunity to helm the Dolphins' ground attack due to De'Von Achane's absence with a shoulder injury, but the former found running room to be at a premium against New England's stout front. Wright found occasional success as a complementary option throughout the 2025 season, finishing the campaign with 288 rushing yards (4.1 yards per carry) and two touchdowns while adding five receptions for 44 yards on nine targets across 10 games. Wright figures to continue working in a reserve role in 2026, potentially in a new offensive system if Miami opts to let head coach and offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel go following a 7-10 season.