Dolphins' Jaylen Wright: Inactive Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wright (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Chargers.
The running back is a healthy scratch for the second straight game as De'Von Achane and Ollie Gordon continue to lead Miami's backfield. Wright has yet to carry the ball in 2025.
More News
-
Dolphins' Jaylen Wright: Inactive versus Carolina•
-
Dolphins' Jaylen Wright: No snaps in Monday's win•
-
Dolphins' Jaylen Wright: No snaps in Thursday night loss•
-
Dolphins' Jaylen Wright: Cleared to suit up Thursday•
-
Dolphins' Jaylen Wright: Logs limited practice Tuesday•
-
Dolphins' Jaylen Wright: Estimated as limited Monday•