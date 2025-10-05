Dolphins' Jaylen Wright: Inactive versus Carolina
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wright is inactive for Sunday's game against the Panthers.
With Wright the odd man out, De'Von Achane and Ollie Gordon will handle Miami's backfield duties Sunday. Wright is thus off the fantasy radar until he reclaims a spot in the team's RB rotation behind Achane.
