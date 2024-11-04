Wright rushed six times for 18 yards during Sunday's 30-27 loss at Buffalo.

Wright continues to handle a depth role in the Dolphins backfield behind De'Von Achane and Raheem Mostert, both of whom were more effective versus the Bills. Achane has emerged as Miami's most dangerous offensive weapon in recent weeks, and he scored twice and surpassed 100 yards from scrimmage Sunday. Mostert, meanwhile, has been mostly useful in a No. 2 role, though he did lose a fumble Week 9. Wright will next work to impress in limited opportunities versus the Rams on Monday Night Football.