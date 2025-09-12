Wright (knee) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

The Dolphins stopped short of ruling Wright out after he managed to practice on a limited basis Thursday and Friday, but it would be surprising to see him suit up Sunday. Ollie Gordon will likely work as De'Von Achane's primary backup for one more week, but Wright's return to practice bodes well for the 2024 fourth-round pick's chances of returning to action Thursday against the Bills in Week 3.