Wright rushed nine times for 16 yards and a touchdown while finishing without a target in Sunday's 24-24 preseason tie against the Bears.

Wright got two chances from the 1-yard line on Miami's opening drive but failed to punch either in. He made amends with a seven-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter but still finished with an ugly average of 1.8 yards per carry Sunday. Wright is competing with Alexander Mattison (neck) and Ollie Gordon for the backup role behind De'Von Achane. All three of the contenders for the No. 2 spot scored touchdowns Sunday, though Mattison subsequently exited due to an injury. The competition will continue Saturday in Miami's second preseason game against the Dolphins.