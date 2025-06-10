Wright has added six pounds of muscle this offseason and faces the opportunity to earn a larger backfield role Year 2, beginning with the start of mandatory minicamp Tuesday, Chris Perkins of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Wright entered the NFL as a 2024 fourth-round pick anticipated to join De'Von Achane as a big-play threat out of the backfield, courtesy of his 4.38 speed, but he wrapped an uneventful rookie year with just 68 carries for 249 yards (3.7 YPC) and zero touchdowns, with just one rush of 20-plus yards. Achane remains Miami's clear No. 1 tailback but is limited by a small frame and handled 281 touches in 2024, so the Dolphins should be eager for another playmaker capable of handling consistent carries to emerge. Wright still faces clear opportunity if he can impress this offseason, and coach Mike McDaniel talked up his effort during OTAs, but he'll have to compete with two larger backs in the form of experienced veteran Alexander Mattison (5-11, 220 pounds) and rookie sixth-round pick Ollie Gordon (6-1, 226 pounds), both of whom are better suited for power concepts.