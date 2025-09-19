default-cbs-image
Wright did not play any snaps during Thursday's 31-21 loss to the Bills.

Wright was cleared to make his regular-season debut Thursday, but he did not handle any snaps on either offense or special teams while De'Von Achane and Ollie Gordon led Miami's backfield. He'll work to get more involved and challenge Gordon for No. 2 opportunities versus the Jets in Week 4 on Monday, Sept. 29.

