Coach Mike McDaniel acknowledged Monday that Wright (leg) isn't likely to be available to play in Week 1, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Though Wright is trending toward being unavailable Sept. 7 against the Colts, the report suggests that the running back's absence shouldn't linger much beyond Week 1. While Wright is sidelined, Ollie Gordon is in a position to see added opportunities behind De'Von Achane (calf), plus we'd expect the Dolphins to add backfield depth in the coming days.