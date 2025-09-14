Dolphins' Jaylen Wright: Not playing Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wright (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Patriots.
Wright will miss his second straight game to begin the season, but he appears to have made some tangible progress in his recovery from the minor right knee procedure he required in late August. After practicing in a limited fashion Thursday and Friday, Wright was able to take a doubtful designation into the weekend prior to being included on the Dolphins' Week 2 inactive list. The Dolphins will face a quick turnaround in Week 3 with a Thursday matchup in Buffalo, but the second-year running back could have a chance at making his 2025 debut in that contest if he's able to increase his practice activity within the next few days.
