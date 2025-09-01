Dolphins' Jaylen Wright: Not practicing Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Monday that Wright (leg) will not practice, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.
Wright appears to be trending in the wrong direction to suit up Week 1 versus the Colts on Sunday, though De'Von Achane (calf) returned to practice Monday and remains on track to play, barring any setbacks. If Wright indeed misses time while recovering from right leg surgery, rookie Ollie Gordon figures to operate as the No. 2 running back behind Achane, and potentially to secure that role for himself long-term if he can impress early. Wright struggled this preseason, averaging just 1.5 YPC across two appearances.
