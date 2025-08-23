Wright (leg) isn't suited up for Saturday's preseason contest against the Jaguars, Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald reports.

Wright walked slowly off the practice field Thursday due to an undisclosed injury. While he isn't slated to play Saturday, he was wearing a compression sleeve on his right leg without crutches, indicating that the health concern isn't a serious one. With No. 1 RB De'Von Achane also sidelined at the moment with a calf injury, rookie sixth-rounder Ollie Gordon and veterans Mike Boone and Aaron Shampklin are the Dolphins' health options at the position.