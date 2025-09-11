Dolphins' Jaylen Wright: Officially limited Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wright (knee) was a limited participant in practice Thursday, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.
Wright is practicing for the first time since he underwent a minor right knee procedure Aug. 28, so to see him handling even limited reps is encouraging. The second-year pro said Thursday that he's unsure when he'll be cleared for regular-season action, per David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel, but that "I'm doing my part to get right, and I'll be back." If he's cleared to play Sunday versus the Patriots, Wright will get a chance to compete with Ollie Gordon for depth touches behind De'Von Achane.
