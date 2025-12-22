Wright rushed nine times for 35 yards and a touchdown and brought in one of two targets for 18 yards in the Dolphins' 45-21 loss to the Bengals on Sunday.

Wright saw complementary snaps behind De'Von Achane and recorded his second rushing touchdown of the season on a three-yard run with just under four minutes remaining. Despite the fact he tied his second-highest carry total of the season versus Cincinnati, Wright is likely to slot into a low-volume role in a Week 17 home matchup against the Buccaneers next Sunday unless Achane is injured or there's another blowout scenario at play.