Dolphins' Jaylen Wright: Six carries in preseason loss

Wright rushed six times for 22 yards and failed to bring in his only target in the Dolphins' 20-7 preseason loss to the Commanders on Friday. He also returned one kickoff for no gain.

Wright came into the contest on the Dolphins' second possession and was immediately a focal point, as he was targeted on a deep pass by Quinn Ewers to open the drive and then rattled off a 13-yard run the very next play. Wright found running room at a premium on the rest of his carries while splitting time with Ollie Gordon, who he's trying to hold off for the No. 2 running back job. Wright and Gordon should both continue to feature fairly heavily in Miami's second preseason game, which comes Saturday, Aug. 22 at home against the Giants.