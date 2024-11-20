Wright rushed five times for four yards and caught his lone target for two yards in Sunday's 34-19 win over the Raiders.

Wright handled just five carries for the second-straight week, however, his one reception was his first of the season. The rookie running back has continued to disappoint on the ground. Since the Dolphins' Week 6 bye, Wright has recorded just 23 carries for 76 yards. Meanwhile, De'Von Achane has impressed in his starting role as Miami's most efficient back on the ground and in the passing game. Wright's limited opportunities make him very difficult to trust for fantasy purposes, and would need injuries to Achane or Raheem Mostert to gain more relevance for fantasy. The Dolphins will host the Patriots in Week 12.