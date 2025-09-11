Dolphins' Jaylen Wright: Spotted at practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wright (knee) is participating in the early portion of Thursday's practice open to the media, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Wright's participation level for Thursday is still to be determined, but he could be in line to upgrade to 'limited' activity for the first time since undergoing right knee surgery late August. The second-year pro was sidelined Week 1 and is working to gain clearance in time for Sunday's divisional matchup against New England.
More News
-
Dolphins' Jaylen Wright: Sits out practice again•
-
Dolphins' Jaylen Wright: Won't play in Week 1•
-
Dolphins' Jaylen Wright: Trending in wrong direction•
-
Dolphins' Jaylen Wright: Not practicing Monday•
-
Dolphins' Jaylen Wright: Recovering from surgery•
-
Dolphins' Jaylen Wright: Not likely to play Week 1•