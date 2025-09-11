Wright (knee) is participating in the early portion of Thursday's practice open to the media, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Wright's participation level for Thursday is still to be determined, but he could be in line to upgrade to 'limited' activity for the first time since undergoing right knee surgery late August. The second-year pro was sidelined Week 1 and is working to gain clearance in time for Sunday's divisional matchup against New England.