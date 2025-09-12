Wright (knee) isn't likely to play Sunday against the Patriots, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Wright returned to a limited practice Thursday, but coach Mike McDaniel indicated Friday that the running back isn't likely to suit up this weekend. That said, McDaniel didn't completely rule out that possibility, so added clarity on Wright's Week 2 status will have to wait until Friday's final injury report. If he remains out versus New England, Ollie Gordon will continue to back up De'Von Achane, with Jeff Wilson and JaMycal Hasty candidates to be elevated from Miami's practice squad.