Wright rushed six times for minus-four yards during Sunday's 32-20 loss to the Jets.

Wright saw his highest touch total since Week 12 during Miami's season finale, but the rookie fourth-round pick did little with his opportunities. Across 15 appearances in 2024, Wright rushed 68 times for 249 yards without a single touchdown and secured three of six targets for eight yards. The Tennessee product was touted as a big-play threat after he submitted a 4.38-second 40-yard dash time at the NFL Scouting Combine, but he logged only one run of 20-plus yards as a rookie. Even if the Dolphins opt to move on from veterans Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson this offseason, Wright will need to improve heading into Year 2 to secure a notable role behind De'Von Achane.