Wright (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's season opener against the Colts, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Per Marcel Louis-Jacques, coach Mike McDaniel revealed Aug. 28 that Wright had a "small procedure" done to address a lower leg injury, with the Dolphins' official injury report subsequently having clarified that the 2024 fourth-rounder is dealing with a knee issue. In any case, Wright will be sidelined this weekend, at a minimum, while the Dolphins haven't yet outlined a timetable for when the running back might return to practice. In his absence, Ollie Gordon is slated to handle complementary snaps behind De'Von Achane, with JaMycal Hasty and Jeff Wilson candidates to be elevated from Miami's practice squad ahead of Week 1 action.