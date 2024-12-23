Wright did not record a carry or target during Sunday's 29-17 win over the 49ers.

Wright appears to have fallen to fourth on Miami's backfield depth chart, as veteran Jeff Wilson worked in behind starter De'Von Achane and backup Raheem Mostert. The rookie fourth-round pick has rushed just three times for 10 yards while securing two of three targets for six yards across his past four appearances. He'll compete for more depth opportunities on the road against Cleveland in Week 17.