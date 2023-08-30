Wilson (undisclosed) isn't practicing Wednesday, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Neither is Salvon Ahmed (head), while De'Von Achane (shoulder) is sporting a non-contact jersey. Oft-injured Raheem Mostert and undrafted rookie Chris Brooks are the only healthy running backs on the initial 53-man roster, though it does seem likely at least one or two of Wilson/Achane/Ahmed is ready for Week 1 against the Chargers. Wilson has been absent from practice since an early exit Aug. 9, with coach Mike McDaniel thus far declining to provide details on the injury.