Wilson is active and is expected to serve as the Dolphins' top backup running back behind starter Raheem Mostert in Friday's game against the Jets with De'Von Achane (knee) inactive for the contest.

In Achane's return from injured reserve during the Dolphins' Week 11 win over the Raiders, Wilson found himself inactive while Miami went with Mostert, Achane and Salvon Ahmed as its three running backs. However, with Ahmed suffering a season-ending foot injury in that contest and with Achane now sidelined for at least the Week 12 game after tweaking his knee in the win over Las Vegas, Wilson will re-enter the Miami backfield mix. Mostert is still expected to see the majority of the snaps and touches at running back Week 12, but while he was available for Weeks 7 through 9 during Achane's stint on IR, Wilson averaged 2.3 carries and 2.3 targets per contest. Given that the Dolphins enter Friday's contest as heavy favorites, Wilson could be in store for more touches than usual if Miami is able to establish a comfortable lead early on.