Wilson (hip) remained limited at practice Thursday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Wilson indicated that his hip is feeling better, but the running back isn't quite ready to commit to playing Sunday against the Packers. Friday's final injury report will add context with regard to Wilson's Week 16 status, but if he's able to return to action this weekend, he'd rejoin a backfield that was led by capably by Raheem Mostert (17 carries for 136 yards) in Wilson's absence this past Saturday against the Bills.
