Coach Mike McDaniel said Monday that Wilson (hip) is day-to-day, and the test results "are more positive than the worst-case scenario," Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Wilson left in the second quarter of the Dolphins' Sunday night loss to the Chargers with a hip injury and was ruled out at halftime, but he's avoided a worst-case scenario, per McDaniel. However, despite the coach's somewhat optimistic comments, Wilson's status for Week 15 remains unclear, and his potential availability likely won't be known until later in the week. If he has to miss any time, Raheem Mostert figures to be the primary beneficiary.