Wilson is expected to serve as the Dolphins' clear lead back Sunday against the Texans with Raheem Mostert (knee) listed as doubtful for the game, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

Since being acquired from the 49ers on Nov. 1, Wilson already appeared to have supplanted Mostert as the Dolphins' No. 1 back. In the two games following his acquisition, Wilson has outsnapped Mostert by a 67-43 margin and has out-touched him 31-21. Miami has Salvon Ahmed and Myles Gaskin to fill Mostert's role, but at least as long as Sunday's game against the 1-8-1 Texans remains competitive, expect the Dolphins to rely more heavily on Wilson than usual. The 27-year-old has quickly proven to be a seamless fit in head coach Mike McDaniel's wide zone offense, averaging 6.5 yards on 26 carries while finding paydirt once as a runner and once as a receiver.