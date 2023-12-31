Wilson is likely to have an expanded role as the Dolphins' No. 2 back behind De'Von Achane in Sunday's game against the Ravens with Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle) likely to be inactive for the contest, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network report.

Mostert is officially listed as questionable but is expected to miss his first game of the season after he managed just one limited practice this week while tending to his pair of injuries. The explosive Achane could make a push for a 20-touch workload Sunday with Mostert out of the picture, but the Dolphins will still likely attempt to keep the rookie fresh by mixing Wilson and perhaps even third-stringer Chris Brooks into the backfield. While Mostert was limited due to his injuries in the Dolphins' 22-20 win over the Cowboys in Week 16, Wilson played 15 snaps -- his most since Week 12 -- and finished with five carries for 21 yards and one catch for four yards.