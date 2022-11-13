Wilson rushed 17 times for 119 yards and a touchdown while also bringing in two of five targets for 24 yards in the Dolphins' 39-17 win over the Browns on Sunday.

Wilson led the Dolphins in rushing yardage in only his second game with the team and also recorded his second touchdown overall in a Miami uniform with a 20-yard run midway through the fourth quarter. Wilson also saw an appreciable boost in his workload on the ground after logging nine carries in his Week 9 debut, more than doubling backfield mate's Raheem Mostert's eight totes Sunday. Wilson will now have the Week 11 bye to continue absorbing Miami's playbook ahead of a Week 12 home matchup against the Texans.