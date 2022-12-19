Head coach Mike McDaniel said Monday that Wilson (hip) was close to playing Saturday against Buffalo and is considered day-to-day moving forward, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Wilson missed his first game of the season in Week 15 due to a hip injury he suffered against the Chargers in Week 14, but it appears the running back will have a good chance to suit up against the Packers on Christmas Day. However, Miami's injury report during Week 16 prep figures to provide further clarity on Wilson's availability for that contest.