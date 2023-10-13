Wilson (ribs/finger) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Miami was reportedly undecided on Wilson's status earlier Friday, but after putting in a third consecutive limited practice, the running back is unlikely to make his season debut against Carolina. Wilson's 21-day activation window to return from injured reserve was opened earlier in the week, but he will need to be officially activated in order to suit up Sunday. If Wilson sits as expected, Miami's backfield against the leaky Carolina run defense would consist of Raheem Mostert, Chris Brooks and Salvon Ahmed.