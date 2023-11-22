Coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday that he expects Wilson to play in Friday's game against the Jets, Daniel Oyefusi of The Miami Herald reports.

Wilson was a healthy inactive in Miami's 20-13 Week 11 win over the Raiders, as the team welcomed De'Von Achane back from a knee injury. Per Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post, McDaniel mentioned Salvon Ahmed's special teams contributions as a reason that the team went with Ahmed over Wilson as the third running back behind Raheem Mostert and Achane. Ahmed (foot) has since been placed on injured reserve with a season-ending injury, while Achane (knee) is uncertain to play Friday, so Wilson should be back in the team's running back rotation behind Mostert -- whose practice reps have been capped due to ankle and knee injuries -- against the Jets