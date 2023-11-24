Wilson rushed 11 times for 56 yards and caught all three of his targets for 17 yards in Friday's 34-13 win over the Jets.

Wilson worked as the No. 2 running back behind Raheem Mostert, who rushed 20 times for 94 yards and two touchdowns. De'Von Achane (knee) was held out of this game but is likely to return in Week 13 against the Commanders, which would push Wilson down to a third-string role.