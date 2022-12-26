Wilson carried the ball nine times for 37 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-20 loss to the Packers. He also caught one of two targets for three yards.

His one-yard TD plunge early in the second quarter gave Miami a 17-10 lead, but the Dolphins' offense imploded and committed four turnovers after that. Wilson has gotten into the end zone in four of his last six games but hasn't reached 40 rushing yards in four straight, giving him limited fantasy appeal heading into a Week 17 clash with the Patriots.