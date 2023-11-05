Wilson ran the ball two times for six yards in Sunday's 21-14 loss to the Chiefs. He added three receptions on four targets for 32 yards.

Wilson remained relatively uninvolved on the ground, and he now has only seven rushing attempts in three games this season. More encouraging was his involvement as a pass catcher, as he managed season-best marks in receptions, targets and yards. That role could disappear quickly, however, as De'Von Acahne (knee) will be eligible to be activated from injured reserve in Week 11, when Miami will be coming off their bye.