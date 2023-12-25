Wilson rushed five times for 21 yards and secured his only target for four yards during Sunday's 22-20 win over Dallas.
Wilson was moderately productive in limited action, as he once again handled a reserve role behind Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane. The versatile veteran doesn't have a path to fantasy relevance or double-digit touches unless Miami's depth chart ahead of him changes. He projects for similar usage Week 17 at Baltimore.
