Wilson (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

Wilson's status as a healthy inactive for Week 11 represents a steep fall for a player who averaged 4.9 yards per carry and scored six touchdowns in 16 games a season ago, but it likely speaks to the confidence the Dolphins have in the health of rookie De'Von Achane (knee), who will make his return from injured reserve Sunday. After the tandem of Achane and Raheem Mostert proved to be a lethal one through the first five weeks of the season while Wilson was on IR with an injury of his own, Wilson looks as though he could be an afterthought in the backfield rotation moving forward. In addition to Achane and Mostert, Salvon Ahmed is also active as the team's No. 3 back, though he's presumably getting the nod over Wilson due to his responsibilities on special teams.