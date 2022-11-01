The 49ers agreed to trade Wilson to the Dolphins on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Not long after dealing Chase Edmonds to the Broncos in the Bradley Chubb trade, the Dolphins restocked their backfield with the addition of Wilson, who has experience working with new head coach Mike McDaniel from his time in San Francisco. Wilson also will be joining forces with former teammate Raheem Mostert. On the season, Wilson has averaged 5.1 YPC on his 92 rushes, gathered in 10 of 13 targets and scored two rushing TDs in eight contests, but there was little room for him in the Niners' plans after his former club added Christian McCaffrey.