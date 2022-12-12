Wilson (hip) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Chargers.
Wilson limped off the field in the second quarter. He compiled 26 yards on four carries and wasn't targeted prior to getting hurt. In Wilson's absence, Raheem Mostert takes over as the Dolphins' featured running back.
