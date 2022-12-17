Wilson (hip) is listed as inactive Saturday at Buffalo.
Wilson thus will miss at least one game due to the hip injury that he sustained last Sunday night at the Chargers. In advance of Saturday's contest, he managed just one limited listing on Dolphins practice reports during Week 15 prep, so he may need to do a bit more this coming week to gain clearance for game action. With Wilson sidelined, Raheem Mostert will be the main running back for Miami, while Salvon Ahmed and Myles Gaskin are on hand for any backfield reps that linger.
