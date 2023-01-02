Wilson logged 15 carries for 45 yards and secured three of seven targets for 31 yards during Sunday's 23-21 loss to New England.

Wilson was less effective than Raheem Mostert through the air, but he saw six more opportunities on the ground and just two less targets in Miami's continued backfield timeshare. His usage in the receiving game was in no small part influenced by the Dolphins' quarterback situation, and coach Mike McDaniel could have to deploy a similar plan Week 18 versus the Jets, as both Tua Tagovialoa (concussion) and Teddy Bridgewater (finger) look to be in danger of missing the contest.