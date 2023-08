Wilson (undisclosed) departed Wednesday's practice early with an injury, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Wilson's injury details remain undisclosed, but even if he's just tending to a minor issue it could impact his availability for Friday's preseason game against the Falcons. The veteran looks primed to handle a sizeable role in Miami's backfield alongside Raheem Mostert and rookie Devon Achane, so it will be worth monitoring his status closely.