Wilson (midsection/finger) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.
Wilson practiced for the first time this season after having his 21-day practice window opened earlier Wednesday. If he returns at his earliest opportunity Sunday against the Panthers, Wilson would likely slide into the No. 2 running back role behind Raheem Mostert with De'Von Achane (knee) expected to be placed on injured reserve. Wilson must first be officially activated from injured reserve in order to play.
